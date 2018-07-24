Assault by rock: The Record for Monday, July 23, 2018

Monday, July 23, 2018

12:48 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a reported disturbance at a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A woman who was being disruptive was issued a notice of trespass from the business.

1:30 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. The same 31-year-old woman who was earlier causing a disturbance was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

4:30 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at a restaurant in the 400 block of Anglers Drive. A man was throwing rocks at people. The 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and third-degree assault.

7:08 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at Ninth and Oak streets. The person was lying in the street. The person was transported to detox.

9:12 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear at Third and Oak streets. An officer said it was “just doing bear things.”

11:42 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident at a restaurant on the 700 block of Yampa Street. The cleaning crew was working late. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today