Audubon Christmas bird count scheduled for Dec. 15

Tresa Moulton, left, and David Moulton spot some birds during the annual Christmas Audubon bird count. (Photo by Ben Ingersoll)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Volunteers will flock to the Egg & I Restaurant, 325 Anglers Drive, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, for a brief meeting before traveling to several nearby defined count zones to look for birds. Each zone will have an experienced birder as leader and anyone interested in learning more about winter birds in the Steamboat Springs area is invited to participate in this free and fun event.

It’s also possible to participate in the count by being a feeder watcher. To obtain guidelines for reporting birds seen at your bird feeder on Dec. 15, contact count organizers at [email protected]

Yampatika is organizing a group on skis that will count birds at Steamboat Resort. To join the skiing group, contact Yampatika at 970-871-9151. Ski pass is not included.

Organized by the Yampa Valley Birding Club and Yampatika, Steamboat Springs’ 13th Christmas bird count will be one of about 50 similar counts in Colorado. All are part of the 119th Audubon Citizen Science project, which will incorporate about 2,500 counts with more than 72,000 participants in the Western Hemisphere.

