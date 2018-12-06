Austrian historical drama is free foreign film in December

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series continues with “Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden,” an award-winning historical drama from Austria by director Dieter Berner, screening at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 at the Chief Theater.

If you go

What: “Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden” free foreign screeningWhen: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12Where: Chief Theater

At the beginning of the 20th century, Egon Schiele was one of the most provocative artists in Vienna. His life and work were driven by beautiful women, and two women had a lasting impact on him — his sister and first muse, Gerti, and 17-year-old Wally, arguably Schiele’s one true love, immortalized in his famous painting “Death and the Maiden.”

The film screens in German with English subtitles. Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/events for more information.

