Be on the lookout for new exhibit, new venue at First Friday Artwalk

By Audrey Dwyer STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A new venue on the First Friday Artwalk list will feature the exhibit “Wilderdrawings,” a collection of nature illustrations by two emerging Steamboat Springs artists, Mack Maschmeier and Julia Ben-Asher.

Their show will be hosted by Steamboat Pilot & Today in the newspaper’s new downtown location at 32 10th St.

Maschmeier is a graphic designer at Big Agnes/Honey Stinger, who developed his artistic skills at Morningside College in Iowa, earning a bachelor of arts degree in graphic design and fine art.

“I’ve been drawing since I can remember,” Maschmeier said. “Drawing helped appease my overactive imagination. I’m grateful my mom always had fresh paper and pencils for me to draw.”

His current work is mostly pen on paper using micron pens and Sharpies, with a focus on contour lines that depict various mountains and wilderness areas of National Parks.

If you go

What: First Friday Artwalk: “Wilderdrawings” featuring the artwork of Mack Maschmeier and Julia Ben Asher

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7

Where: Steamboat Pilot & Today, 32 10th St.

Inspired by artists like Jeremy Collins and RP Roberts, Maschmeier said he’s explored this current line style since 2015.

Ben-Asher, a local artist and teacher at Mountain Village Montessori School, illustrates subjects in nature and also has worked on various projects in partnership with Osprey Packs, the town of Winter Park and 85 for 85, a collaborative book of art to fundraise for the preservation of public lands in Utah.

“Over the past few years, art has become a huge part of my life,” Ben-Asher said. “Now, drawing is a hobby and is soul filling. Selling my art is a side-gig, and teaching art is a really enjoyable part of my full-time job.”

A portion of sales from their show will go to support the National Park Foundation.

“The nature and public lands we have around Steamboat are just too cool not to try to capture and celebrate, and the way I do that is by drawing them,” Ben-Asher said.

To reach Audrey Dwyer, call 970-871-4229, email [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Audrey_Dwyer1.

