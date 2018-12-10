Best of the Boat aprés ski: T Bar

Tim Scalo, left, and Michael Ricker enjoy a drink on the deck of T Bar at the base of Steamboat Ski Area on Friday afternoon. T Bar ranked second on a national list of top 10 après-ski destinations compiled by Foursquare. (Photo by John F. Russell)For the T Bar, winning Best Aprés comes down to location, location, location. Skiers and riders can schuss right up to the bar straight off the slopes and saddle up to suds, wine or specialty cocktails.

Billed as a “five star dive bar,” patrons come for the cold beer and stay for the great food, cook Charlie Preston-Townsend said, touting the Roasty, a fried potato with ham, soft egg and Gruyère cheese.

While the inside can be a tad confining on a busy day, an outside bar opens up to a deck and tables, letting you toast your own day while watching others finish theirs.

Bonus: play a game of nail-pounding Hammerschlagen or enter an impromptu Quaffing Tournament.

“It’s a lively, fun atmosphere and great place to be after skiing all day,” says Preston-Townsend.

Best Aprés (winter)

• Winner: T Bar

• Runners-up: Slopeside Grill and Truffle Pig Restaurant …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today