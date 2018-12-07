Best of the Boat snowboard shop: Powder Tools

For years, PowderTools has taken pride in being a one-stop shop for snowboarders. Now it can take pride in being voted Steamboat’s top snowboard shop by readers. (courtesy photo)A longtime sponsor of snowboarders training with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, including such Olympians as Matt Ladley and Arielle and Taylor Gold, Powder Tools prides itself on supporting locals and being a snowboarder’s one-stop shop dream.

The shop, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, recently underwent a remodel and carries brands such as Ride, Salomon, Never Summer, Capita, Yes, Jones, Lib Tech and Gnu as well as new brands Slash and Vans snowboard boots.

“We’re the only full-service snowboard shop in town,” manager Bernie Tomassetti said. “That’s all we do. We have it all — a full-service tune shop, full rental shop, demos, retail and more. Plus, we’ve been around a long time and our staff is incredible. They’re all true snowboarders, who are passionate, knowledgeable and have been here forever.”

Best Snowboard Shop

• Winner: Powder Tools

