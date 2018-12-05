Board game argument: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018
2:42 a.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 100 block of East First Street.
8:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of harassment in the first block of Park Avenue. Someone posted something on a website and got a barrage of replies that the person thought constituted harassment.
2:15 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who received threatening comments on Facebook.
4:53 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the first block of Sixth Street.
10:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. People got into an argument while playing a board game.
Total incidents: 31
• Steamboat police had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to three calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record. …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today