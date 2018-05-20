Board of Education business meeting slated to be held Monday, May 21

Steamboat Springs School District Board of Education business meeting is slated for 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 21 at the District Office, 325 Seventh St. The meeting will include updates on Yampa Valley High School, Phase I, BEST Grant and the preliminary budget for 2018-19.

Today’s meeting will not be available to view live online. All meetings recorded within the past year are available to view on the district website.

Yampa Street set to close today through Wednesday, May 23 for paving

Crews will begin paving the entire stretch of Yampa Street today through Wednesday, May 23, weather permitting. During paving operations, no vehicles will be permitted through the work zone.

United Companies will also resume today on the Emerald Park Access construction project. The first phase of work will focus on reconstruction of the intersection of Emerald Park Lane and Lincoln Avenue. Work on Lincoln Avenue includes reconstruction of the median, drainage improvements and restriping. Lincoln Avenue will be reduced to one lane in either direction. Expect traffic delays, especially during peak commuting periods. The work is expected to last through mid-June.

Users of the Emerald Park fields and the Botanic Park can expect to see work within the parking lot near Pamela Lane.

During the past few weeks, CDOT has also implemented upgrades to the computer hardware that runs traffic signals on U.S. Highway 40 through town.

For more information on the downtown construction project, visit diggindowntown.com or email [email protected]

City of Steamboat Spring begins spraying for noxious weed Monday, May 21

The city of Steamboat Springs will begin spraying noxious weeds Monday, May 21 in the city’s right-of-way around town, and it will continue for approximately 30 days, weather permitting.

The city has hired a private contractor to spray for weeds, including whitetop plants. The contractor uses a harmless blue dye to mark where the herbicide has been sprayed. The dye typically disappears in a day or two.

Once the herbicide has dried, children and pets may walk through the sprayed area if needed. Dry times depend on weather but typically run an hour to two hours after application. As a precaution, children and pets should stay off sprayed areas for 24 hours.

Depending on the weed, plants usually see some color change within a week, and complete browning normally occurs in two to three weeks.

For additional information on the city’s noxious weed spraying, call Barb Wheeler at 970-871-8274 or Sheila Weekly at 970-879-1807.

Documentary on …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today