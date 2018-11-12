Bob Baker: Trump’s comments about Coffman were ‘disgraceful’

Surely I have missed something. What I have missed is an outpouring of outrage against President Trump by Colorado Republicans over Trump’s very disgraceful comments about Congressman Mike Coffman, comments that went far beyond the norms of decent political culture.

I did not agree with Coffman on many issues, but I admired his honesty and work ethic and his learning of Spanish so he could help all of his constituents. The Republican Party in Colorado owes him an apology for the way he was treated by President Trump and should honor his work as a congressman. Perhaps this is happening, I just missed it.

Bob Baker

Phippsburg

Via:: Steamboat Today