Body recovered from Steamboat Lake: The Record for Friday, June 15, 2018

Friday, June 15, 2018

3:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a noise complaint in the 2700 block of Apres Ski Way.

7:24 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of North Park Road.

7:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of burglary in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

7:56 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:58 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza.

10:13 a.m. Officers were called to a report of criminal mischief in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

1:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of lost property in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

4:15 p.m. Routt Count first responders were called to a report of a man who didn’t resurface at Steamboat Lake following an apparent boating incident. The man’s body was recovered around midnight. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today