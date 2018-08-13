Brodie Farquhar: Who’s the real ‘enemy of the people?’

I’ve been mulling over Trump’s use of the phrase, “enemy of the people,” aimed at journalists and news organizations, other than Faux Noise, El Blobo, Brietbart, InfoWars and others of that ilk.

I’ve come to the conclusion that when Trump and extreme Republicans use the phrase “enemy of the people” or “fake news” that is a massive demonstration of projection.

Projection is when someone denies impulses or qualities in themselves, while attributing them to others, especially the opposition.

Essentially, Trump and most of the Republican party know, deep down, that they are dedicated to serving only the interests of the 1 percent, while misleading and actively harming the interests of pretty much everyone else — the middle class, the working class, women, minorities and anyone that can be tagged as “other,” when compared to rich, white males. Trump and much of the GOP know that they are the enemy of the people and so attack the mainstream media as “enemies of the people,” for disseminating “fake news,” otherwise known as facts and verifiable reality.

To one degree or another, this has been going on for years, even decades, culminating in the fake populism of Trump and the extremism of the Republican Party. Nixon, Reagan, the Bushes and now Trump have all engaged in lying to the American people, even while and especially when using buzzwords and phrases like freedom, opportunity, responsibility, trickle-down economics, states’ rights, big government, individual liberty, gun rights, activist judges, school choice, etc.

Like stage magicians who use misdirection, today’s GOP says one thing and does another. Take the term “right to work,” which sounds good – everyone should have the right to work, right? What the GOP really mean is that if workers have the right to withhold union dues, they have the right to work in that job and not spend money on political speech by unions or even negotiating to get better pay and benefits. That’s called being a free rider.

What it really means, down the road, is weakening or destroying unions and then there’s nothing to prevent owners or management from cutting pay and benefits while massively increasing CEO and manager pay. Right to work really means the right, and the inevitability, of getting shafted.

