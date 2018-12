STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A celebration of life will be held for Hayden Savage from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Azteca Taqueria, 116 Ninth St. in Steamboat Springs.

Friends and family are asked to attend and celebrate the life of Savage, 24, who died Nov. 25 in a snowmobile crash on Routt County Road 16 near Stagecoach Reservoir. Beverages and light bites will be provided. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today