Chamber CEO: Recharge, plan and prepare for summer in Steamboat

As Steamboat’s Champagne Powder melts turning the valley green, a sense of renewal and rejuvenation is all around. Springtime for the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association is a time to recharge, plan and prepare for another summer in Steamboat.

We have heard from our members that they want to be more informed about the projects, groups and events that may impact their normal day-to-day operations in order to plan ahead. We have made it a priority to be the best information resource for our members, the community and our visitors. Here is a quick preview of what is taking place over the next few months and how the Chamber is communicating updates on a weekly and monthly basis.

Our event calendar on steamboatchamber.com is an excellent resource. Event information is also included in our Weekly Happenings email sent to Chamber members. You can check out the Steamboat Pilot & Today for event and road closure information as well as the CDOT, city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County websites.

Construction season is in full swing and is likely to have implications for travel. The Chamber staff has been working with CDOT representatives since April 2017 to connect the project managers to local groups and events who will likely be impacted by the resurfacing project that is underway on U.S. Highway 40.

The Chamber marketing department created a special section on our website to distribute information to people traveling including relevant project information, scenic alternative routes and points of interest along the way. We also post links to updated construction information weekly in our Monday Minute email.

We are excited to welcome two new groups to Steamboat Springs this summer: Ride the Rockies bicycle tour and Vettes on the Rockies. Ride the Rockies will bring approximately 2,500 cycling enthusiasts and support personnel to town for a two-night stay, June 11 to 13. There are no planned road closures for the event. Howelsen Hill Park will serve as event headquarters giving attendees ample opportunity to explore Steamboat.

The Looking Glass Corvette Association will host their national event, Vettes on the Rockies, in town Aug. 23 to 26. The community will have an opportunity to view the cars Aug. 25 as they line up for a Show ‘n’ Shine along Yampa Street and locals can get in on the action by volunteering to judge. More details on both events can be found on steamboatchamber.com.

Planning is in full …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today