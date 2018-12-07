City of Steamboat will not allow 6 unrelated people to live in multifamily unit

By Eleanor C. Hasenbeck The Ponds apartment complex, which is owned by Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp., currently houses six people in some two-bedroom units. (Photo by John F. Russell)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Six unrelated people are not considered a family in multifamily housing units such as apartments and condominiums, the Steamboat Springs City Council decided Tuesday.

A change to the definition was proposed after the city received a complaint of a code violation last year at Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.’s employee housing, the Ponds, where six people each were living in 30 of the apartment complex’s two-bedroom units.

Steamboat Resort spokesperson Loryn Kasten said the company was disappointed by the outcome.

“We will have to re-evaluate how we can find additional housing for the ski resort’s workforce needs,” Kasten said.

City Council gave city staff direction to give the resort until May 1 to remedy the violation.

“We understand you already have people in there,” City Council President Pro Tem Kathi Meyer told Ski Corp. representatives in the meeting. “We’re not going to throw people out for the ski season, but we really should not be looking at increasing — going to six people per unit — on a long-term basis.”

Employees living in the Ponds can elect to live in a six-person economy unit or a four-person standard unit, said Trish Sullivan, Ski Corp. vice president of human resources and risk management. All units are fully furnished with wireless internet, a full kitchen, living room and dining area.

Per month, rent is $390 per person for a four-person unit and $260 per person for a six-person unit, Sullivan said.

The affordable price is the most frequent reason people chose the six-person units, Ponds Housing Manager Alison Brodie said. She said 99 people selected the six-person units as their first choice on a form listing their preferences for housing.

Parking, trash, health and safety emerged as issues of concern in the proposed regulation change. Council members also worried about the impact the policy change could have on other multifamily units in Steamboat.

City Council President Jason Lacy said he was concerned other property managers would not “hold themselves to the same standard Ski Corp. does” if the ordinance was passed without additional provisions.

Two residential managers and a Steamboat Springs Police Department officer live on-site at the Ponds. Sullivan said the resort has a full-time staff member dedicated to maintenance at the Ponds, and a resort security guard services the complex.

