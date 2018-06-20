Cody Perry: Zinke’s coming to Steamboat

Have you heard the news? Zinke is coming to town, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke that is. He’s a featured speaker for the Steamboat Institute’s “Freedom Conference,” and I personally can’t thank them enough for bringing him to our community. I, for one, have a few things I’d like to speak with the Secretary about.

I’d like Zinke to know more about the town he’s visiting, from the roots of our ranching community to the modern recreational mecca it is today — our diverse community is defined by public lands.

I can’t go anywhere in this town without seeing how important open spaces are to our lifestyles and identities. People in Steamboat work hard to live in the enchanting Yampa Valley, surrounded by an open West full of public lands.

Steamboat has long been my base camp to explore mountains, deserts and rivers. Places we’ve taken our friends and family, created memories, learned the landscape and intend to pass down to our children. However, under the cynical leadership and dystopian vision of Secretary Zinke, the West we all know and love could soon look a lot different.

During Secretary Zinke’s tenure at the Department of Interior, which oversees the majority of public lands in the West, he has become a controversial partisan and inaccessible public figure. Zinke has disbanded citizen-led resource advisory councils that were an essential source of local input for the Bureau of Land Management on how to make decisions regarding land use, established a pattern of favoring special interests, notably extractive industries.

He inappropriately speaks at private political events such as the so called, “Freedom Conference” here in Steamboat. Zinke has declined to hold public hearings on everything from his decision to delay methane regulation to his recommendations to undo several of our nation’s most prized and unique National Monuments. The list goes on and on. Unless you happen to be the owner of a drilling or mining company, Zinke’s leadership has a negative impact on all of us.

The Stand for Our Land Rally, which will be held Aug. 10 in Steamboat Springs, is the public’s answer to the Steamboat Institute’s “Freedom Conference.” At a cost of $325 per seat, I can’t afford to attend their “exclusive” event. So we’re holding our own very public, very inclusive event.

I've joined a group of committed, thoughtful citizens who intend to organize just that kind of opportunity, a rally under the banner of "Stand

Via:: Steamboat Today