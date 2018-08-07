Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet advocates for re-authorization of conservation fund in visit to Steamboat

By Eleanor C. Hasenbeck STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The tailwaters of Stagecoach Reservoir, which course through the Sarvis Creek Wilderness Area south of Steamboat Springs, are a critical breeding ground for a sub-species of disease-resistant rainbow trout.

Whirling disease is a parasitic disease that causes trout and salmon to become deformed. It gets its name from the tail-chasing behavioral pattern it causes when a fish is heavily infested— a condition that can kill a young fish.

As fisheries managers become more concerned by the impacts whirling disease have on the state’s trout population, the stretch of the Yampa River below Stagecoach Reservoir acts as a safety net. Should hatcheries fail, said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf, it’s a reliable broodstock of healthy fish.

This stretch of river is protected by three public land agencies. It falls within the boundaries of a state wildlife area, Bureau of Land Management land and Routt National Forest. Until 2014, a small chunk of this land was privately owned — a fence prevented anglers from crossing into private land.

Using money from the Land Water Conservation Fund, the BLM and U.S. Forest Service purchased the land, connecting about two river miles in a corridor of public land.

On Tuesday, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet discussed the fund as he visited the site with Parks and Wildlife staff, representatives of the Vet Voice Foundation, local fly-fishing outfitters and BLM staff.

Royalties from off-shore oil and gas operations pay into the fund, which is used by state and federal agencies to pay for conservation, outdoor recreation and preservation projects.

“It’s very important from an economic standpoint, aesthetic standpoint and conservation standpoint,” Middledorf said.

Bennet, a Democrat, along with Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardener, have voiced support for re-authorizing and fully funding the Land Water and Conservation Fund, which is set to expire on Sept. 30.

The fund was last re-authorized in 2015, though previous legislatures reauthorized it for decades at a time.

In May, a bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate that would permanently authorize the fund.

“We’re working really hard to try to get it re-authorized and get it funded properly,” Bennet said. “Cory Gardner and I both are on this. People should know that — that he’s working hard on this as well.”

Bennet said politics, not a lack of support for the program, have prevented the fund’s reauthorization.

“It has nothing to do with the Land Water Conservation Fund,” he said. “It’s just the incompetence of Washington, D.C., …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today