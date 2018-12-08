Come early, stay late, win games: Steamboat girls basketball grabs 1st win in 2 years

By Leah Vann Steamboat Springs High School freshman Samantha Campbell goes up for a layup against Conifer in the Steamboat Springs Shoot-Out at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the high school. Campbell helped aid the Sailors to their first win in two years, scoring 12 points. (Photo by Leah Vann)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The last recorded win by the Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team was a 44-40 overtime victory against Summit on Feb. 8, 2016.

That was 1,034 days, 148 weeks and 34 months ago. And the Sailors were tired of it.

A 52-37 win over Conifer on Saturday broke the streak.

Steamboat girls basketball

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: at Roaring ForkDec. 6-8: Steamboat Springs Shoot-OutDec. 11: at Moffat County, 6 p.m.Dec. 15: vs. Mitchell, 12:30 p.m.Jan. 3-5: at RooseveltJan. 11: at Palisade, 6 p.m.Jan. 12: at Rifle, 2 p.m.Jan. 18: vs. Battle Mountain, 6 p.m.Jan. 19: vs. Glenwood Springs, 2 p.m.Jan. 22: vs. Eagle Valley, 6 p.m.Jan. 25: at Summit, 6 p.m.Jan. 31: vs. Rifle, 6 p.m.Feb. 2: vs. Palisade, 12:30 p.m.Feb. 5: at Battle Mountain, 6 p.m.Feb. 9: at Glenwood Springs, 2 p.m.Feb. 14: at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m.Feb. 16: vs. Summit, 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

Following a 53-16 loss to Northridge on Friday night, Sailors head coach George Ibarra told the girls they needed to start shooting more outside of practice.

Why not at 7 a.m. before their final game of the Steamboat Springs Shoot-Out?

“I like to stay after practice and shoot all the time,” junior Jaycee May said. “After our game yesterday, our shots just weren’t falling, so I said, ‘Let’s come in early and try to get our shots to fall.’”

So in the quietness of the morning, before the 9 a.m. games started, the Sailors were already shooting buckets.

“Once you have that idea, our team is that kind of team,” junior Katie Lake said. “Let’s say, when we have a competition where half a team is trying to score more than the other half of the team, and once one team loses, they have to run suicides. The people who win will also go and run suicides with them anyway.”

A small crowd sat on the wooden benches with the chipped white paint in the old auxiliary gym at Steamboat Springs High School. Steamboat Springs and Conifer were playing for seventh place.

Conifer had lost its tournament games to Mead and Eagle Valley and was 0-4 so far this year. It could not be a …read more

