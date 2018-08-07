Community invited to tour new office, meet publisher Wednesday, Aug. 8

The Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Coffee and a Newspaper will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 at the newspaper’s new offices in the 910 Yampa Building downtown. Those who plan to attend will have the opportunity to meet the newspaper’s new publisher Logan Molen and tour the new offices. Free coffee and pastries will be served. The entrance to the office is on 10th Street. For additional information, email Editor Lisa Schlichtman at [email protected]

Library hosts free screening of ‘The Human Element’ Thursday

The public is invited to a free screening of “The Human Element” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9 at Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall.

Renowned photographer James Balog uses his camera to reveal how climate change is affecting the lives of everyday Americans, exploring wildfires, hurricanes, sea level rise, coal mining and air quality. Co-producer Daniel Wright will introduce the film, which is hosted by Bud Werner Memorial Library, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Great Old Broads for Wilderness and Environment Colorado.

Following the screening, a short panel discussion will focus on the impacts of climate change on agriculture, wildfires and rivers. Panelists include Bob Woodmansee, professor emeritus of CSU’s Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability, Emily Hornback, executive director of Western Colorado Alliance, Carolina Manriquez, forester with Colorado State Forest Service, and Kent Vertrees, with Friends of the Yampa. Visit yvsc.org for more information.

Coffee with Council on Friday features town hall format

Coffee with Council will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10 in the Crawford Room of Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. The session will feature an open town hall format, which allows for discussion of any question, topic or matter of interest. No RSVP is necessary. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

CPW seeks public input for Gore Pass elk herd management

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for the public’s input as wildlife managers finalize future management plans for elk herds in the Gore Pass area.

CPW managers are considering extending the current plan without significant changes or adjustments to herd population objectives; however, the public’s input will be considered before a final plan is approved.

The deadline for submitting comments and input is Aug. 27. Online and mail-in questionnaires are available at the CPW website.

“We wrote the current plan in 2004, and we are meeting the population and sex ratio objectives chosen back then,” said Jeff Yost, area terrestrial biologist from …read more

