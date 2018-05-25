Cooking With: Old Town Pub & Restaurant

By Audrey Dwyer STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – At Old Town Pub & Restaurant, the key to their mouthwatering burgers is simplicity and most importantly, patience.

Just ask Will Fraser, chef, kitchen manager and grill master of Old Town Pub’s signature burgers.

“For me, it’s all about keeping it simple,” he said. “A lot of people add salt and pepper a few hours beforehand but if you do that sucks the moisture out of the burger. Season it right when you put it on the grill.

For those grilling out this Memorial Day weekend, a few tips for grilling the perfect burger he said include the virtue of patience and a grill that’s hot.

“Don’t mess with your burger by flipping it 4 or 5 times,” he said. “For a great burger you should only need to flip it once.”

When it comes to the ever-confusing stacking scenario, Fraser said he likes to put the toppings under the cheese. Also, if the burger includes lettuce and tomatoes, put those under the patty to separate the bun from the patty.

At Old Town Pub, dishes are made from scratch with a seasonally rotating menu, and known for their burgers. Especially their ever-popular Going Out West burger, he said the ratio they use is 80 percent meat and 20 percent fat with ingredients of smoked bacon, fried onion crisps, their secret barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese and garlic mayonnaise.

“There’s something about those ingredients, sweet and savory that people love,” Fraser said.

Although their house barbecue sauce recipe remains a secret, he did share that their fried onion crisps that are gluten free thanks to the rice flour used to coat the onions. Another key to the perfect burger is to top it off with a perfectly crispy brioche bun.

Old Town Pub & Restaurant’s Going Out West recipe

Ingredients

6 ounce beef patty

Smoked bacon

Fried onion crisps

Barbecue sauce

Cheddar

Garlic mayonnaise

Brioche bun

Directions

Make sure the grill is hot — 145 degrees F. Make your patty with 80 percent lean meat and 20 percent fat. Season once burger is on the grill. Flip the burger only once. For stacking take your brioche bun then the patty, onion crisps, bacon, cheese and voila.

