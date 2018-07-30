Council FYI: Providing emergency services

The delivery of fire protection/emergency medical services is one of the city of Steamboat Springs’ highest priority. This essential service has some funding challenges that, if not successfully addressed, will have serious long-term budget consequences. To fully understand this challenge, it is best to start with what exists today from an organizational structure, how emergency services are funded and who is responsible for that funding.

Scott FordThe population within the city limits of Steamboat Springs is served by the Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue personnel and equipment. Before 2002, Steamboat Fire Rescue was staffed by volunteers. In 2001, the decision was made to staff the department with professionals. No provision was made on how to fund this momentous change. This effort has been chiefly funded through the city’s general fund using sales tax collections. Currently, the department consists of 28 full-time and five part-time employees. The total 2018 budget for this department is slightly higher than $4 million.

The area surrounding Steamboat, including the subdivisions of Steamboat II, Heritage Park, Silver Spur, Tree Haus, Dakota Ridge, Country Green and Milner (an area of 428 square miles), are served by the Steamboat Springs Area Fire Protection District using the exact same personnel and equipment as that of Steamboat Fire Rescue. In 2018, the Protection District will pay the city about $1 million for fire protection and emergency medical services. The source of these funds is a 6.259 mill property tax paid by property owners within the district boundaries and outside of the city limits of Steamboat.

An intergovernmental agreement outlining funding responsibilities between the Area Protection District and the city has been working well. However, it may not work into the future as demands for services associated with a growing population within and outside of the city increase. When annualized throughout the past five years, the calls for emergency services have been increasing at a rate of 3 percent annually. Perhaps more importantly, the volume of concurrent calls is increasing at the rate of 5 percent annually.

The National Fire Protection Association has established standards for staffing and response times. Those standards are not currently being met and are at risk of declining further. As the 2019 budget discussions approach, Steamboat Springs City Council will likely be asked to increase staffing to meet NFPA standards. This would require an increase of about $1 million. About $125,000 of this increase would come from Area Protection …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today