Countdown to Christmas: Steamboat to host long list of holiday events

By Audrey Dwyer Leading up to the holidays there are a wide variety events to attend in Steamboat Springs.STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — ‘Tis the season to get into the holiday spirit. Fortunately for Steamboat Springs, there are plenty of holiday-themed events not to be missed.

Friday, Dec. 7

• The Chief Youth Players present ‘An Elf in Elementary School’6 p.m. | Friday and Saturday | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.4 p.m. | Sunday | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

The Chief Youth Players present “An Elf in Elementary School” by Daniel Guyton and “Rudolph” by Kristin Cronin. According to the play synopsis, Happy the Christmas elf decides he no longer wants to be a Christmas elf. He then learns new lessons and discovers the true spirit of Christmas.

• YPN Tinsel and Timber Holiday Party5:30 to 9 p.m. | Storm Peak Brewing Co., 1885 Elk River Plaza

Letters to Santa

The Steamboat Pilot & Today and Main Street Steamboat Springs are partnering to collect Dear Santa letters from children during the holiday season.

Letters should be dropped off with Santa at the Santa Hut, on the front lawn of Bank of the West on Lincoln Avenue; at the newspaper office, 32 10th St.; or emailed to editor Lisa Schlichtman at [email protected]

Letters are due by Dec. 17 for publication in the Dec. 23 issue of the newspaper.

The Young Professionals Network will host a Tinsel and Timber party for an evening of networking with friends, food from How Ya Doin’ Pizza N’ Eatz, craft brews, music by DJ Dra-La and holiday fun. Flannel is encouraged.

• Annual Hanukkah Party and Shabbat Weekend5-8 p.m.| Heart of Steamboat Springs Methodist Church, 736 Oak St.

In observance of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, also known as the “Celebration of Light,” Har Mishpacha, the Jewish community of Steamboat Springs, will introduce Steamboat to its new menorah during a lighting celebration. The community menorah lighting event will be followed by the annual Hanukkah Party with visiting Rabbi Segal, who will be leading the Shabbat events.

Saturday, Dec. 8

• North Routt Holiday Bazaar9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | North Routt Community Charter School, 26990 Eagle Lane

This holiday market will feature a variety of items from handmade candles, jewelry, cards, artwork, herbal teas, honey, jam, Greek food, wood crafts, handmade soaps, crocheted items, quilts and more.

• Visit Santa10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Bank of the West, 555 Lincoln Ave.

Children and their families are invited to visit Santa at his study on …read more

