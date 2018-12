September 30, 2008 — December 2, 2018

Drew Yancey Rushton, 10, passed away December 2, 2018 at Children’s Hospital in Aurora, CO. A visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Yampa Valley Funeral Home. A celebration of Drew’s life will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the Steamboat Christian Center with a reception immediately following. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today