March 6, 1954 – November 27, 2018

John Raymond Harmon, of McCoy, CO passed away peacefully on November 27, 2018. He was 64 years old. A celebration of life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on December 8, 2018 at the Colorado Bar in Oak Creek. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John’s life. Please bring a dish to pass and pulled pork will be provided. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today