January 1, 1946 — December 2, 2018

Karen Drake, 72, longtime resident of Steamboat Springs passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018 surrounded by family.

A Rosary will be held 5 p.m., Friday, December 7, 2018 at Holy Name Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Holy Name Catholic Church. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today