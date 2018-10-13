Defensive fight ends in defeat, Steamboat falls in five sets to Palisade

By Leah Vann Senior libero Katelyn Kline takes the ball off a serve against Palisade on Friday, Oct. 12 at Steamboat Springs High School. (Photo by Leah Vann)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Volleyball doesn’t seem tiring, until there’s a one minute rally at the end of the second set. Balls are slammed back and forth, the back row players slide and roll to get back up, while the front row jumps at every hit.

During this rally, which put Steamboat Springs High School (10-7, 6-2) back in contention with Palisade (11-4, 6-2) at 26-26, senior Katelyn Kline had three consecutive digs, senior defensive specialist Kari Saunders had the next and senior setter Abi Berlet took the next beating, digging three straight tips.

Although the Bulldogs prevailed in that set, it best displayed a defensive fight that people only seem to witness when sets get close.

Steamboat volleyball

Aug. 23: vs. Moffat County, W 25-11, 25-10, 25-16Aug. 31 at Alamosa, L 21-25, 25-21, 15-17.Aug. 31 at Peak to Peak, W 25-15, 25-8Sept. 1 at Coal Ridge, L 25-18, 18-25, 11-15Sept. 1 at Littleton, W 25-16, 25-20Sept. 8: at Classical Academy, L 25-19, 18-25, 12-15Sept. 8: Coronado, L 27-29, 22-25Sept. 8: Mullen High School, L 22-25, 20-25Sept. 8: Mountain View, W 20-25, 25-15, 25-12Sept. 13: vs. Eagle Valley, L 18-25, 27-25, 25-14, 20-25, 13-15Sept. 15: vs. Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m.Sept. 21: at Palisade, W 19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-8Sept. 22: at Rifle, W 25-13, 25-12, 25-20Sept. 25: vs. Battle Mountain, W 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23.Sept. 27: at Summit W 27-29, 25-13, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13Oct. 4: at Eagle Valley L 18-25, 25-18, 12-25, 24-26Oct. 6: at Glenwood Springs W 25-23, 25-22, 25-22Oct. 12: vs. Palisade L 21-25, 27-29, 25-20, 25-23, 14-16Oct. 13: vs. Rifle, 6:30 p.m.Oct. 16: at Battle Mountain, 6:30 p.m.Oct. 18: vs. Summit, 6:30 p.m.Oct. 20: vs. Grand Junction, 6:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs took the first set 25-21, then the second, 29-27.

The transition from defense to offense starts with that back row, without them, the exhilarating slam of a kill wouldn’t be possible.

Kline, the libero, stayed the deepest of the back row. She slid to either side to pick up a deep corner or line shot, while also being the go-to passer off serve receive. As captain of the defense, and the last line of defense before a ball goes out.

Junior Lauren Ehrlich played shallow to the net, picking up the quick tips that escape over the blocks. She was quick on …read more

