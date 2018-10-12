Display to shed light on food waste at CMC

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs to feature a Weigh the Waste Display from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Student volunteers from the CMC Food Club/Food Recovery Network will partner with Sodexo Dining Services to divert food waste to be sorted and weighed in the dish room Tuesday, Oct. 23. The next day, the food will be displayed in the dining hall, and students and Sodexo employees will be available to answer questions about food waste and what diners can do to reduce their impact.

Then on Tuesday, Nov. 13, Sodexo, food club students, culinary students and local community organizations will donate peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the World Kindness Event PB&J drive from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The sandwiches will be delivered to places like LiftUp of Routt County by the Food Recovery Network. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today