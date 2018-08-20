Donald E. Moss: Thanks for emergency fire-fighting assistance

This is a letter of appreciation from the Moss family on Seedhouse Road. On Monday afternoon, Aug. 13, a wildfire was ignited next to the home of Joni Moss and her late husband, Dave, at about 4 p.m. when a high wind blew a tree into the Yampa Valley Electric transmission line.

The fire had a vigorous start in dry grass and brush and was spreading rapidly within minutes. Fortunately, a group of about seven neighbors, including wranglers from the Elk River Guest Ranch and Vista Verde Guest Ranch, saw the smoke plume and moved quickly to begin firefighting. These dedicated neighbors were the first on scene and immediately began knocking down the 3- to 5-foot flames that had already engulfed about one acre and had approached within 32 feet of the Moss home.

Within about 30 minutes, these neighbors had stalled the spread of the actively growing fire, although it was not then under control. Full control was quickly obtained with the immediate arrival of a U.S. Forest Service fire truck and crew from Michigan helping out in Colorado this summer, which happened to be nearby when our emergency call came out, and the arrival of the North Routt fire trucks and crews who then took control of the fire.

If that fire had not been controlled immediately, it is certain that in these tinder-dry conditions it would have exploded into a devastating wildfire threatening thousands of acres of private lands, homes and national forest. The Moss family is especially grateful to our friends and neighbors all along the Seedhouse corridor, the U.S. Forest Service and the North Routt Fire Protection District for their assistance in our time of dire need.

Donald E. Moss

