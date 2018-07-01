Donation-based exercise group continues fun classes for local charities

By Frances Hohl STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Like Reall Regan isn’t busy enough as a realtor, community activist, avid outdoorswoman and personal fitness instructor, now, her personal charitable endeavor has really taken off in its second year.

Regan’s Rise Steamboat program started with just circuit training last year. She asked community members to come to the Steamboat rodeo grounds at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and she’d put them through the paces — cardio and strength exercises.

If they donated at least $5, she promised that an “angel” donor would match it. The money raised would be given to a different charity each week for eight weeks. During that time, she raised $1,000.

This year, word got out, and she’s exceeded that amount in four weeks.

“We increased our marketing drastically, and we expanded classes to include yoga and barre,” Regan said.

Circuit training classes, led by Reall Regan, are offered weekly at the Howelsen Hill Rodeo Grounds.Rachel Masters is one of Rise Steamboat’s biggest fans and prefers the circuit training.

“It’s a perfect way to start your day … the sun starts rising over Buff Pass, and you’re with a bunch of locals who you get to know,” said Masters, who serves on the Yampatika nonprofit board.

“It’s a neat concept and to see it helping local nonprofits makes it really special,” she said.

Regan’s boss Nick Metzler is one of the angel donors along with the Colorado Group Realty Charitable Foundation.

“Reall has a gift, and she is one of those people that are willing to share that gift,” said Metzler, who heads up the Metzler realty team at Colorado Group Realty.

Even CEO Steve Goldman had to try out the class, bringing his 13-year-old and her friends.

“I did it last year, high intensity, but it’s still great for all levels of fitness,” Goldman explained. “Reall is fun, creative and motivating, and every class is different.”

Regan volunteers her time, and this year she managed to talk yoga and barre instructors into joining Rise Steamboat.

In its second year, Rise Steamboat now offers yoga and barre classes in addition to circuit training.Jackie Harrell, yoga guru and mother of five, said joining Rise Steamboat was a no-brainer.

“I think Rise Steamboat exemplifies Reall’s core values. She has high standards in everything she does,” Harrell said. “It’s a great endeavor, and everything goes back to the community.”

Starting this week, Harrell and Regan decided to change the yoga classes from Sunday evenings to Wednesday mornings in hopes of getting …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today