Downtown vision is focus of next Steamboat Conversations event

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today and the city of Steamboat Springs are partnering to present the newspaper’s third Steamboat Conversations event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12 at the Steamboat Art Museum.

The topic is the city’s downtown plan, and discussion will focus on the question: How does Steamboat protect its unique characteristics, history and authenticity while ensuring a thriving downtown?

In creating the downtown plan, the city’s goal is to define what is valued and successful for downtown today and in the future and to develop a strategic, long-range vision for downtown.

Those attending the Steamboat Conversations event will be welcomed by Lisa Schlichtman, Steamboat Pilot & Today editor, and Tyler Gibbs, the city’s planning and development director, and then will be invited to participate in three different discussion groups. Consultants with Design Workshop, the city’s consultant on the downtown plan, will help facilitate the conversation and report back at the end of the night.

“We invite community members to join the conversation about the future of Steamboat’s downtown,” Schlichtman said. “This area is a vital part of our community, and we are partnering with the city to help gather input on its future growth and development.”

The city also will be hosting a morning workshop from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 12 at the museum for those who will not be able to attend the evening session.

Steamboat Conversations is hosted quarterly by Steamboat Pilot & Today. The previous two events addressed special events and addiction, treatment and recovery. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today