Drunken men yelling: The Record for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

6:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive.

8:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a person who lost a cellphone.

11:01 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person bitten on the hand by a dog in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. A citation was issued.

12:40 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who was having difficulty breathing in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

5:50 p.m. Officers were called to a report of people smoking marijuana in a car in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:38 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with trauma in the 400 block of Mountain Village Circle.

8:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a restaurant in the 600 block of Yampa Street. A husband and wife were arguing.

8:44 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver in the 600 block of Yampa Street. Police could not find the car.

8:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of three drunken men yelling and screaming at Village Drive and Après Ski Way. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today