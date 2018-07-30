Economic council promotes local business with Going out for Business week

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Debbie Hoskinson, Bank of the San Juans branch manager, is hoping that folks in South Routt will stop by this week to take their shot at a fortune.

Well maybe the people who come in will not win a fortune, but they could take home a re-usable grocery bag, lip balm a small tape measure or a pocket tool that can be used as a screw driver or bottle opener.

“We have a little wheel of fortune type thing that has gifts on it,” said Hoskinson. “You can come in and spin it and get little free gifts throughout the week, and we do food on Friday. We just want to have fun this week.”

The Bank of the San Juans is one of a dozen businesses taking part in the Going Out For Business promotion, which will begin July 30 through Aug.3. It’s part of South Routt Economic

Development Council’s effort to reach out to the communities of South Routt and let residents living in the area know that they are there, and ready to serve the community with products and services. The idea came from an event that the bank has always done, but the South Routt Economic Council is piggybacking on the event with hopes of creating an event. As part of the event local businesses will offer a special deal to drew customers into the store. There will also be a flyer at each of the stores showing residents the deals that they can find at other businesses.

“The economic development council should be here to help business,” Hoskinson said. “We are hoping that events like Going out for Business will bring the businesses in South Routt together. We are hoping that we can really help each other out to keep our business, as much as we can, here in South Routt.”

Dave Bonfiglio who has owned and run Bonfiglio’s Drug in Oak Creek since 1995 said the South Routt Economic Development Council has been around since the 1970s, but that it has been through a number of transitions where it goes dominant for a while, and then some new business owners will get it going again.

“We’ve been around forever,” Bonfiglio said. “We are kind of in a revamp over the last year. We have some new energy, some new business owners who are interested in helping to regenerate and bring some new energy to our businesses communities in …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today