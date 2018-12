While many are reading news on their electronic devices, I still love reading a hard copy newspaper with breakfast. I bet I’m not the only one.

I especially enjoy our Steamboat Pilot & Today for keeping up with the local news and their nice selection of national political commentary. I’m just taking a moment to say thank you and happy holidays to all the hardworking people there.

Elaine Dermody

Steamboat Springs

