Elk carcass: The Record for Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Friday, Dec. 7, 20181:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who was bleeding in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

7:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of an elk carcass with its head cut off in the 2700 block of Laurel Lane. Wildlife officials helped with the situation, and it was not known what happened to the elk.

1:09 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with smoke coming from a ski lift station at Steamboat Resort. It was a minor incident.

1:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who had fraudulent charges on a credit card in the 600 block of Amethyst Drive.

1:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a license plate stolen in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way.

4:32 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a gas leak at 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

5 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person passed out in the 800 block of Weiss Circle. The person was taken to the hospital.

6:23 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a kiosk screen broken at the post office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:34 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a patron who made an inappropriate comment to an employee at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

Total incidents: 32

• Steamboat police had 36 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today