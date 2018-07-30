Eugene Buchanan explores remnants of Cold War caves while sea kayaking Croatia

By Eugene Buchanan Paddling around a limestone stone stack, and exploring the remnants of Cold War caves used for cannons and submarines.The Cold War cannons are long gone, but their tunnels remain — catacombs bored deep into a limestone hillside on the Croatian island of Molat. They were positioned to blast intruders entering Yugoslavian waters in the northern Dalmatian Islands of the Adriatic Sea.

The passage they guarded along the 250-mile, 1,000-island chain — one we’d soon paddle across — is one of only a few big enough for ships to traverse; defend it and the government could protect the mainland city of Zadar.

The islands’ same protective properties make them as prime for kayaking as cannon fire.

I’m here with friend Marko Mrše, 35, of outfitter Malik Adventures, whose company is fast making a name for itself in war-torn, post-communist Croatia. “Word is quickly getting out about traveling here,” he says as we dim our headlamps and emerge back outside the tunnels overlooking the sparkling sea. “Croatia is safe, beautiful and easy to get to. And the Dalmatians are perfect for paddling.”

We paddled here from the village of Molat, where Marko grew up. It’s our first of several stops. It takes my eyes awhile to adjust to the light. All I can see ahead of us are islands and blue, blue sea.

I’d ferried to the island of Molat from Zadar two days earlier, meeting Marko at a sleepy harbor restaurant, one of the only businesses open in May. Up to 600 people used to live on the island, Marko said, but now it’s dropped to 70 — mostly retirees and fishermen. Cats run a close second; one eyes the squid on my plate from a nearby railing. “The young people are leaving,” he said. “There’s more opportunity on the mainland.”

Indeed, Molat’s residents are content to grow flowers, as well as lavender and rosemary, whose smells waft from every yard. Marko — an energetic oddity here with his sea kayaks, sups, bikes and even inline skates for the town’s narrow passageways — helps the local gardening efforts by running an apiary, which produces 600 pounds of honey per year. The word “Molat” stems from mellitus, Greek for “tastes like honey.”

It's certainly a sweet, carefree life for those here — and like the bees, rather incestuous. "Most people here are related," said Marko. "There are maybe

