Fact vs. fiction: What foster care is really all about

By Frances Hohl STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If you ever thought about being a foster parent, Routt County might be the perfect place to experience what some call a tough but often rewarding job.

“Routt County is pretty exceptional in their staff and do a nice job,” says Brian Hoza, Hayden’s current school board president and long-time foster parent.

“We’ve learned through training and exposure to various agencies that we have a strong staff and a support system that’s better than many counties,” said Hoza.

But Brian and wife, Michelle Hoza, have retired from the foster system after 18 years of giving “children in crisis” a safe place to find “normalcy” while their own families got the help they needed.

The Hozas are speaking out during May in honor of Foster Care Month with facts and honesty, in hopes that people will consider fostering in Routt County.

Lauren Rising, foster care coordinator for the Routt County Department of Human Services said the county has four active foster families and two families getting certified.

“I just want to express our gratitude to our foster families, like the Hozas, that have opened their homes and hearts for children in need,” Rising said.

And while the Hozas seem like the “ideal” foster family, raising children of their own while fostering and living in a middle class home in a small town, fostering is about having a will to make a difference, Rising said.

“You need to know that you don’t have to be perfect to be foster parents,” Rising explained. “You can also be single, married, in a domestic partnership. You can have tons of parent experience or none at all … rent or own a home. We’ll do the training.”

The Hozas started the process of getting certified back when their children ranged in age from 1 to 7. Growing up, Michelle and Brian Hoza’s families had often taken in other children at times, and for them, becoming foster parents was a natural move.

“We talked with our kids because we knew it would affect them, but they were all on board with it,” said Michelle.

After fostering 11 children during the last 18 years, the Hozas want to help folks separate fact from fiction in the foster world.

"One of the misconceptions is that it's easy to adopt a baby through the foster system," Michelle said. "That has happened, and we did that. But foster care is about reunification. You're working to help DHS help the family.

