Fall colors getting an early start at high elevations

By Matt Stensland Some of the aspen trees near the top of Rabbit Ears Pass have just started to take on their autumn colors. (Photo by John F. Russell)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If it feels as though fall-like weather and changing colors have arrived a little early this year, that’s because they have.

“What I can tell you is sooner rather than later,” Yampatika naturalist Katie Albin said. “Things are changing quickly.”

On Friday, longtime U.S. Forest Service employee Kent Foster was doing work on Buffalo Pass, which is one of the best places in the state to see fall colors.

“Up high, what I’m seeing is a little bit of color,” Foster said. “It feels earlier than usual. Stuff is curing out.”

John Twitchell, a forester with the Colorado State Forest Service, was working in the woods in North Routt County at an elevation of 8,200 feet.

“I think the drought is going to impact the colors,” Twitchell said. “I think it’s still going to be beautiful. It might be a little more muted.”

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, southern Routt County is in extreme drought, while the northern half of the county is in severe drought.

Twitchell said drought causes the trees to become stressed and that can cause them to lose their leaves earlier.

“It might not be a record setter because of the drought,” Twitchell said about the fall colors.

The timing is dependent on other factors, such as shorter days, as well.

“The trees are attuned to how much light they get every day,” Twitchell said.

During fall, a layer of corky cells forms in the stem of the leaves. This layer quickly blocks the flow of minerals and chlorophyll.

Without chlorophyll, the yellow pigments, called xanthophylls, and orange pigments, called carotenoids, are revealed.

They’ve been hidden in the leaves for months by the green color of chlorophyll.

Temperature also is a factor in the timing and vividness.

The perfect ingredients for a fall show are an abundance of summer moisture followed by cool but not freezing nights and warm days.

According to SmokyMountains.com, our region will begin to see patchy colors by about Sept. 17. The organization is predicting the colors to peak around Oct. 8.

Fall drives

Buffalo Pass: This is listed as one of the top 10 places in Colorado to see the changing aspen trees. Head east to the top of Buffalo Pass Road, which is lined with rows of glowing aspen groves. The bumpy road winds up about 8 miles toward …read more

