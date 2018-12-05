Family celebrates son’s love of hockey, family, friends

By John Russell Drew Rushton stands for the National Anthem before taking the ice for a hockey game. (Photo courtesy of Shannon Lukens)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s easy to hear the love in Yancey Rushton’s voice as he talks about his 10-year-old son Drew and compares him to the likeable comic-strip character Dennis the Menace.

“He was always muddy, always playing in the dirt and playing in the snow,” Yancey said. “If you are old enough, like me, there was a character called Dennis the Menace.

“Drew, from the time he was born, has reminded me of Dennis the Menace,” Yancey explained. “There is not a meal that he eats that he doesn’t end up with food on his face or on the floor. He was always playfully messing around, and he was always into everything.”

In March, Yancey and his wife, Leigh, learned that Drew, their youngest son, was battling a rare condition called aplastic anemia where the body stops producing red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

On Sunday afternoon, with his mom curled up in the bed beside Drew and his hockey trading cards nearby, Drew died peacefully from pulmonary veno-occlusive disease caused by aplastic anemia.

Drew Rushton at Children’s Hospital in Denver. (Photo courtesy of the Rushton family)

By Monday, the devastating news swept across the community impacting students at Soda Creek Elementary School where Drew was a fourth-grader and the Steamboat Youth Hockey Association where he played on the Steamboat Stampede’s Squirt A Team.

“It is with a heavy heart this morning that I share this news on behalf of the Rushton family,” Brian Ripley, the Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association’s director of hockey, wrote Monday in a letter to hockey families. “… Drew exhibited so much grit, courage, toughness and determination. He left this world very peacefully and entered the arms of his heavenly father.”

Yancey fought back tears as he remembered his youngest son as an outgoing, kind boy and promising young hockey player who loved the game, loved his brother Conner, his sister Anna and his parents.

“I don’t think you could find anybody who said he was ever mean to anybody,” Yancey said. “He didn’t care if he was on the ‘A’ Team or the ‘B’ Team. He was just one of those guys that didn’t cut anybody down or say anything negative about anybody.”

Yancey said Drew was thrilled last year when he was invited to play with the squirt’s “A” team, …read more

