For $31.9M, Steamboat’s downtown RiverView development could be yours

By Eleanor C. Hasenbeck STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – RiverView, the yet-to-be-built downtown development overlooking the Yampa River between Third and Fifth streets, is for sale.

After receiving planning and zoning approvals that will allow for a hotel, commercial spaces and homes overlooking the Yampa River, developers Green Courte Partners have listed the property through Colorado Group Realty.

“We’re essentially creating the pallet and the zoning to present to a developer to build on one of those six sites,” Green Courte Partners managing director Mark Scully said. “After 12 years, it’s time for us to move this to the next phase of life, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The entire development is listed at $31.9 million, but individual parcels are also priced separately. The parcels zoned for a mixed-use building with a restaurant, apartments and low- and medium-density residences are listed between $4 million and $4.4 million. Two parcels designated to become a hotel and a larger low-density residential development are listed at $7.5 million and $7.6 million, respectively.

Scully said the group has received “a lot of interest” both on individual sites and the entire property. These include developers who would build apartments, town houses and a restaurant. Three builders have expressed interest in constructing a “boutique” hotel on the site, Scully said, and two companies have considered purchasing the entire development.

“We want to get the best hotel developer investor, the best apartment developer investor,” Scully said. “We want to find a really cool developer for this A-site, mixed use. It’s going to be a fantastic restaurant overlooking the river.”

At a glance

RiverView project timeline:

• July 16, 2018: City to consider vacating Yampa River easements

• Oct. 22, 2017: Development gets OK to form metro district

• Sept. 23, 2017: Stakeholders expect to start building in spring

• June 10, 2017: 3 hotel operators interested in development

• May 18, 2017: Development gets initial OK from council

• April 28, 2017: Planning Commission OKs parcel rezoning

• Editor’s note: No progress was made on the development during the Great Recession

• March 28, 2006: City OKs mobile home park demolition permit

However, Scully said there is still the possibility that his firm will develop some parcels of RiverView. The group has received approval on its plans to build duplexes along the Yampa River.

Scully said this sort of preparation ­– essentially teeing up the property for another developer to purchase the property – is common in and near urban areas.

“It’s much more unusual to have five acres on …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today