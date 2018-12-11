Former Moffat County High School teacher, coach, acquitted on child sexual exploitation charges

By Lauren Blair

For Craig Daily Press Justin Folley, left, walks down the halls of the Moffat County Courthouse after being acquitted on all counts Monday afternoon with his defense team, Public Defender Sheryl Uhlmann and Deputy Public Defender Kiyomi Bolick. Folley was found not guilty on 10 counts of child sexual exploitation. (Photo by Lauren Blair/Craig Daily Press)CRAIG — Family members and witnesses had been waiting in the halls of Moffat County Courthouse Monday afternoon to learn the jury’s verdict in the trial of former Moffat County High School teacher and coach Justin Folley. And as they seated themselves in the courtroom, they did so according to whether they were on the side of the defense or the side of the prosecution.

District Court Judge Shelley Hill read the verdict.

“As to all counts, we the jury find the defendant not guilty.”

Folley was charged with 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child based on evidence that he allegedly elicited three nude photographs of a female student over the course of a sexually explicit text message exchange and that he sent her a video of himself masturbating.

Each alleged image had three charges attached to it; two class 3 felonies and one class 6 felony. One charge was …read more

