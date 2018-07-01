Fourth of July Fireworks fix? North Routt answers the call

By Audrey Dwyer STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For those who had their hearts set on a Fourth of July illuminated by fireworks spectacles, Steamboat Lake State Park may have just the thing.

The Steamboat Lake Fireworks Show will kickoff at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7.

The fireworks at Steamboat Lake are carried by the Zambelli Fireworks crew on to one of the two small islands in the middle of the lake and orient the show over the water.

“Although fire danger is extremely high again this year the Steamboat Lake venue is perfect,” said Jon Davenport who took on leading the show for the sixth year.

“Years ago when the Steamboat fireworks show was canceled, I contacted Tim Borden to see if he had any interest to do the show off the lake,” Davenport said. “He didn’t think it would work for him to do it, but he mentored me in how to make it happen.”

The best locations to view the fireworks will be Rainbow Ridge and Meadow Point day use areas. These are located off of (Routt) County Road 62. Many of those camping will also have excellent views right from their campgrounds.

“The awesome thing about the fireworks over the lake is the reflection off the lake at night is just incredible,” Davenport said. “That, and the echo heard around the basin out there, it takes a smaller show a pretty darn impressive experience.”

“Fireworks and the resulting sparks do not go high enough to reach the shore,” said Julie Arington, Steamboat Lake and Pearl Lake state parks. “There are no concerns about allowing the island to just burn itself out so there would be no risk to firefighters having to respond to this.”

The North Routt Fire Protection District Chief Mike Swinsick has already reviewed the plan.

“The main thing we will be watching for is high winds,” Arington said. “If we did get high winds that potentially increase the danger, we will review conditions and always have the ability to cancel the show if our fire experts believe it to be unsafe.”

The small community supported fireworks show is led by the Friends of Steamboat Lake, the nonprofit that works to provide funding for projects and special events at Steamboat Lake. Funding for the event is solely dependent on donations by the community and public.

Via:: Steamboat Today