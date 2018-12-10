Frances Hohl: Steamboat hospital hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ class

By Frances Hohl Wes Barken, a U12 Alpine coach with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, works to stop the “bleeding” in a prosthetic limb as nurse Melissa Uchitelle-Rogers simulates blood flow. Barken was one of 15 Winter Sports Club coaches attending the training Thursday at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. (Courtesy photo)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When my editor asked me to cover a Stop the Bleed class to give readers a first-person account, I have to admit, I thought, “Oh my, I’m too fat to be getting down on the floor with Resuscitation Annie and my bad knees.”

I’m glad I didn’t say “no” for several reasons: One, Resuscitation Annie was a no-show; two, because of this very simple, short class, I think I can help save a life in certain emergencies; and three, I couldn’t let a 9-year-old classmate make me look bad.

The class is held on the first Tuesday of every month at UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center. I came expecting to sit on the floor with a fake body. Instead, the training nurse had tables set up with stations that each had bandages, a tourniquet, a silicon mold with a “wound” and an IV bag filled with fake blood.

If you go

What: Stop the Bleed classWhen: 5 p.m. first Tuesday of each monthWhere: UC Health Yampa Valley Medical CenterCost: FreeFor more: Contact Melissa Uchitelle-Rogers at 970-871-2414 or email [email protected]

Nurse Melissa Uchitelle-Rogers got down to business right away. She told us the Stop the Bleed classes were started because of Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, when 20 children and six adults were killed.

“People are dying in these mass shootings, and they could live, but they’re bleeding out,” Uchitelle-Rogers said. “They’re dying from wounds that should not kill them.”

While Uchitelle-Rogers said the free Stop the Bleed classes were prompted by such a tragedy, the class has become popular nationwide because of its simplicity and usefulness for everything from work accidents to home injuries.

The no-nonsense nurse took us through photos of bloody, nasty injuries, asking students, especially the 9-year-old, if it would be too much to see. Everybody was game.

“We want you to look at these awful pictures so you can handle it — a torn muscle and a calf with a jagged bone,” she said, going through photos.

She coached us efficiently through the ABC’s: A, alert 9-1-1; B, find the bleeding injury; and C, compress or apply pressure to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today