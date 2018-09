STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The National Weather Service and the Routt County Office of Emergency Management will offer a free storm spotter training class at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs.

The class will take about two hours to complete.

For more information about the storm spotter program and the upcoming class, visit Weather.gov/gjt/spotter.

