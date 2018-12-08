Free-throws not enough for Sailors win against Northridge

By Leah Vann Steamboat Springs sophomore Erica Simmons dribbles around a defender against Northridge on Friday, Dec. 7 at the Steamboat Springs Shoot-Out at Steamboat Springs High School. The Sailors lost to the Grizzlies 51-16. (Photo by: Leah Vann)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team was determined to get its first win in two years at the Steamboat Springs Shoot-Out, but it wouldn’t come against Northridge High School.

The Grizzlies, 1-2 team following a 52-20 loss to Prairie View, seemed like a close matchup for the 0-3 Sailors, who lost 68-25 to Frederick. While the Sailors continue to capitalize on their defensive aggression, their inability to shoot the ball ultimately lead to their demise.

“More reps. That’s what we just talked about,” Sailors head coach George Ibarra said. “It’s going to take these girls shooting outside of regular hour practice. Looking at the stats, that’s what’s killing us. We’re taking shots. They’re just not going in.”

Leading the Sailors in scoring was senior Shelbee Weiss, who had seven points, including two of the team’s four total field goal shots. The Sailors tallied most of their points on free throws, shooting 43 percent from the line.

Steamboat Springs looked like it would stay in contention through the first quarter, staying within seven of the Grizzlies 15-8, but they fell back to a 27-11 deficit at half, after only scoring on free throws in the second quarter.

Sailors Junior Jaycee May carried the aggression for the Sailors, charging to the basket to send her to the line twice. She made the first of a 1-on-1 attempt, then missed the second. She’d miss the next two due to a wrist injury and return later in the game.

Sailors sophomore Erica Simmons made the second free throw to finally put the team in double digits with 4 minutes and 17 seconds left in the second quarter. Junior Katie Lake added the third free throw.

Steamboat Springs junior Shelbee Weiss looks to pass against Northridge on Friday, Dec. 7 at the Steamboat Springs Shoot-Out at Steamboat Springs High School. (Photo by: Leah Vann)Lake had the moves, though. Standing right under the basket in the third quarter, she faked out the Grizzlies freshman Makenna Shaffer on a spin move, giving her the open shot.

But she missed it. The next score didn’t come until Simmons was sent to the line after attempting two straight shots on the basket. She made both free throws …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today