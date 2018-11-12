Free workshop focuses on zero energy homes project

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With national momentum growing toward net zero energy use, Southwest Energy Efficiency Project in Boulder launched a Colorado Zero Energy Ready Collaborative in September to promote and educate about zero energy buildings in the state.

The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is helping with educational efforts by hosting an informal workshop introducing the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home program. The workshop will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Big Iron Coffee Co., at 635 Lincoln Ave.

If you go

What: Zero Energy Ready Home program workshopWhen: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14Where: Big Iron Coffee Co., 635 Lincoln Ave.

Workshop trainer Scott Mills from Carbondale said the core principles of a zero-energy ready home include: orientation toward the sun for free energy through passive and active solar, extensive indoor air sealing, a high-performance building envelope with continuous exterior insulation and good indoor air-quality standards.

Nathan Kahre, high performance and healthy home manager at Thrive Home Builders, will assist with the workshop. Thrive has completed 598 certified DOE ZERH houses in the Denver area.

The free workshop Thursday is open to home builders and buyers, architects, construction professionals, realtors and other interested locals. Attendees can register to win a $50 gift certificate from Alpine Lumber. Visit YVSC.org/zeroenergyhomeconstruction for more information.

