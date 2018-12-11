Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center is in need of volunteers in the Emergency Department during ski season from mid-December through March. (Photo by John F. Russell)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit RouttCountyUnitedWay.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

• UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center needs Help at Hand volunteers in the Emergency Department to support staff, patients and families who are admitted. Volunteers are needed during ski season from mid-December through March. Contact [email protected] or 970-870-1146.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

• Routt County United Way needs volunteers and gift donations for the Holiday Exchange Market, which provides winter clothes and gifts to families in need. Sign up at RouttCountyUnitedWay.org or call 970-879-5605 to learn how to get involved.

• Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club needs volunteers for the Nordic combined Continental Cup from Friday, Dec. 14, to Sunday, Dec. 16, at Howelsen Hill. International competitors from more than 10 countries will battle it out with some of the best athletes, including hometown Winter Sports Club competitors. Register to volunteer at SSWSC.org or email questions to [email protected] or [email protected]

