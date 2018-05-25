Get outdoors to nearby state parks this Memorial Day

By Audrey Dwyer STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – Memorial Day, a way to remember the men and women who had the courage to give service to the country and a day that marks summer’s unofficial kickoff.

In Colorado, more than 30,000 trails with wide-ranging terrain and indescribable views can be accessed.

Whether hiking, biking, horseback riding or camping, here are a few family-friendly ways to get outdoors and learn about the local flora and fauna as well as the parks nearby.

This weekend, three nearby parks offer a variety of programs to kickoff the weekend and will continue throughout the summer.

“It’s about getting the community involved and learning something new in the outdoors,” said Gabby Lewis, information center at the Yampa River State Park office. “There’s so much to learn, and it can sometimes be overwhelming, but that’s why we have these programs.”

Stagecoach State Park

Summer allows visitors to camp, hike, bike, swim, water ski, sail, windsurf, canoe, kayak and picnic on the 860 acres of park space. For biking, there are about 8 miles of trails via the Elk Run Trail or Lakeside Trail open all summer, considered easy to moderate for bikers.

There’s also hiking, fishing and lots of bird watching opportunities to find species such as Eurasian coots, bald eagles, osprey, white faced ibis, American white pelicans, great blue herons, blue grouse, sharp-tailed grouse and a wide variety of songbirds, hawks and falcons.

For those looking to camp, there are 92 campsites at Stagecoach State Park. Dogs are welcome in the park on a leash.

Their educational programs below are offered Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Wildflower Walk | 10 to 11 a.m. | Friday | Stagecoach State Park | 2550 County Road 14, Oak Creek

S’mores and a Movie | 7 to 9 p.m. | Friday | Stagecoach State Park

Intro to Archery | 3 to 5 p.m. | Sunday | Stagecoach State Park

Batty About Bats | 8 to 9 p.m. | Sunday | Steamboat Lake State Park

Steamboat Lake State Park

Located at the base of historic Hahn’s Peak, Steamboat Lake offers cabins and 188 campsites as well as a myriad of activities. For biking, Steamboat Lake offers more than 7 miles of trails. For hiking, the park’s three main trails include the Tombstone Nature, Willow Creek and Poverty Bar trails.

There’s also boating, fishing, geocaching, horseback riding and stand-up paddleboarding. Educational programs are offered Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Guided Hike | 9 to 10 a.m. | 10 to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today