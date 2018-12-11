Give the gift of golf at 16 different Colorado courses

By Tricia Swenson

For Steamboat Pilot & Today Haymaker Golf Course in Steamboat Springs is one of the golf courses included in the Rocky Mountain Golf Card, which provides card holders with the opportunity to sample 16 different golf course on the Western Slope. (File photo by John F. Russell)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If you are wondering what to get the golfer in your family this holiday season, the Rocky Mountain Golf Card provides a sampling of some of Colorado’s fantastic courses.

The card, which sells for $99, includes one round of buy-one-get-one free golf at 16 courses within the high country resort communities and the Western Slope.

Participating courses include: Eagle Ranch Golf Club, Eagle; Cedar Ridges Golf Course, Rangely; Copper Creek Golf Course, Copper Mountain; Divide Ranch and Club-Ridgeway, Telluride; Eagle Vail Golf Course, Avon; Glenwood Springs Golf Club, Glenwood Springs; Grand Elk Golf Club, Granby; Haymaker Golf Course, Steamboat Springs; Ironbridge Golf Course, Glenwood Springs; Lincoln Park Golf Course, Grand Junction; Meeker Golf Course, Meeker; Massive Golf Course, Leadville; Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks, Silverthorne; Tiara Rado Golf Course, Grand Junction; Vail Golf Club, Vail; and Yampa Valley Golf Club, Craig.

The card is good throughout the 2019 season and golf enthusiasts can save up to $1,100 if …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today