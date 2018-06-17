Grand Futures: Not everyone’s doing it

By Lexi Miller/Steamboat Pilot & Today Do you ever hear from your kids “Everyone is doing it, dad” or “But, mom, it’s what all the kids are doing?” How many times have you said “Just because everyone is doing, it doesn’t mean you have to” and then wished you had some facts to back that up?

This is what we in the prevention field like to call social norming, a misperception of other people’s attitudes or behaviors towards something. Or, in other words, kids thinking that all of their peers are using marijuana all the time, when in reality most of our students in Routt County are making positive choices. Unfortunately, when teens think everyone is doing it, they also think it can’t be that bad, or that they will be left out if they don’t try it too. That is where the slippery slope begins.

Recent studies have found that perception of harm from substance abuse is decreasing among our youth, meaning they no longer think certain substances are dangerous or that the risk of trying them is minimal.

Of course this varies among different substances, but alcohol, vaping and marijuana are among the top substances that kids think are not very harmful. This misperception is a result of the false belief that everyone is doing it and therefore it must be safe.

The more dangerous or risky drugs, alcohol or tobacco are believed to be, the more it delays kids from trying it. One of the best ways to raise this perception of harm, in addition to giving our youth the facts about drugs and alcohol, is to educate them about the reality of what their peers are doing instead of buying into the misperception.

Teens and adults tend to overestimate the percentage of youth who are using substances, which misrepresents the social norm — a group of behaviors that teens and adults believe are normal among others of the same age. An example is thinking everyone is using marijuana because it is legal in Colorado.

Through social marketing campaigns and education, Grand Futures strives to expose the facts so more people are aware of the reality, which decreases the gap between what is perceived and what is actually happening. By being in the know, you can help your children to understand that not everyone is doing it, and have the facts to back up your statement.

In the 2017 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, we found the majority of Routt County …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today