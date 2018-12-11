Hayden boys basketball on the rise with 3-2 record

By Leah Vann STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden boys basketball team went 2-1 at the Encampment Tournament this weekend.

The Tigers kicked off the tournament with an 81-43 loss to the 4-0 Encampment Tigers. Head coach Mike Luppes said he believes Encampment will be one of the Tigers’ toughest opponents this year.

Senior Patrick Hunter led the team with 12 points, and senior Chris Carrouth put up a 10-point performance in the loss.

But the Tigers bounced back with two key wins.

The first was a 68-48 victory over Rock River (2-1). Four Tigers would eclipse double-digit points in the contest. Carrouth led the team with 16 points while Hunter added 12. Sophomore Liam Frentress knocked in 11 points while junior Reese Kern added a 10-point performance. Sophomore Hunter Slowik aided the effort with 9 points.

Hayden concluded its tournament avenging last year’s loss to Hanna Elk Mountain. The Tigers lost to the Miners by 22 points last year, and despite the Miners returning nearly all of their starting lineup, the Tigers came out on top 57-50.

Senior Mason Brewer enjoyed his best game of the tournament, racking up 12 points. Hunter and Slowik each added 11-point efforts, and Frentress had 8 points.

“We continued strong team play,” Luppes said. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today