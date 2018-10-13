Hayden church announces new Blessing Box food pantry

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Hayden Congregational Church’s new Blessing Box is a food pantry available to anyone in need. It is stocked with nonperishable food, single-serve items and can openers. In the future, organizers of the Blessing Box hope to include gloves, hats and socks in winter and other seasonal items throughout the year.

Volunteers are responsible for keeping the box filled for a week at a time. The items can either be purchased or acquired from the food bank inside the church. Community members are invited to add to the box at any time. Sign up to fill the box for a specific week by contacting the church office at 970-276-3510. The church is at 202 East Jefferson Ave. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today